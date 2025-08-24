Maryland Gov. Moore slams Trump’s threats to deploy National Guard to Baltimore, pull Key Bridge funding

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore responded to President Donald Trump attacking him in a social media post Sunday morning about the crime in Baltimore with Trump saying he might have to "rethink" funding for the Key Bridge.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore slammed weekend comments made by President Donald Trump that threatened a National Guard deployment to Baltimore, as well as funding for the Key Bridge.

“President Trump represents what people hate most about politicians — someone who only seeks power to benefit themselves. This is a president who would rather attack his country’s largest cities from behind a desk than walk the streets with the people he represents,” Moore, an Army veteran, said in a statement to WTOP.

“The president should join us in Baltimore because the blissful ignorance, tropes, and the 1980s scare tactics benefit no one. We need leaders who are there helping the people who are actually on the ground doing the work.”

Moore’s response to Trump’s latest comments came shortly after the president took to the Truth Social platform to say that he would deploy the National Guard to Baltimore to clamp down on crime, much in the same fashion that was done in Los Angeles in June. Similar threats by Trump have also been made for cities such as Chicago and New York.

Baltimore officials have reported historic decreases in homicides and nonfatal shootings this year, with such declines noted since 2022, according to the city’s public safety data dashboard. In 2023, carjackings fell 20% as other major crimes fell in 2024. Only burglaries have climbed slightly.

Lower crime rates have been attributed to tackling violence with a “public health” approach, city officials have said. In 2021, under Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore created a Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan that called for more investment in community violence intervention and more services for crime victims, among other initiatives.

Citing a $1 million funding cut earmarked for community anti-violence measures in Baltimore, Scott earlier told The Associated Press that the president has “actively undermined efforts that are making a difference saving lives in cities across the country in favor of militarized policing of Black communities.”

In fact, a call for the full reinstatement of federal grants for the city’s community violence intervention work was included among a “list of commitments” issued by Scott to the president on Friday.

Whether the President chooses to accept @GovWesMoore’s invitation or not, here are the commitments our city needs to see from the President. pic.twitter.com/GOTpYbk9Ut — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) Aug. 22, 2025

“Baltimore is a story of resilience and strength,” Moore said. “These ideals are something the president fails to understand because when his time came to serve, he ran away. In Maryland, we do not run away. We will continue to meet these challenges head-on — working in partnership with local, state, and federal officials to take an all-of-the-above approach to public safety that is showing results across the state.”

Threats to Key Bridge funding

Also included in Trump’s Sunday social media outburst was a dig at pulling federal funding to rebuild the Key Bridge, which collapsed into the Patapsco River in March 2024 after being struck by a container ship.

“I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???” Trump said in his post. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Federal funding for the city’s reconstruction efforts were approved late last year, with work expected to be completed sometime in 2028.

In a statement to WTOP, Moore said that Trump’s remarks not only threaten a bipartisan agreement on rebuilding efforts but “will cause irrevocable damage to the national economy and to the entire State of Maryland.”

“We have already begun rebuilding, and now that Maryland is showing great progress, our president is threatening to intentionally harm Maryland,” he said. “We will continue to move full steam ahead because we know how vital this bridge is to the entire nation. While the tragic collapse of the Key Bridge happened during our time in office, we will rebuild it on our watch.”

The back and forth between Trump and Moore was recently kicked up after the Maryland governor offered him an invitation for a “public safety walk” in September, as a means to get a firsthand look at the “staggering drops” in the city’s violent crimes. Trump has repeatedly touched on Baltimore’s crime, most recently calling it in a state of “disaster.”

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

