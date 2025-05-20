Retired Prince George’s County firefighter charged with raping teenage boy decades ago

A 61-year-old retired Prince George's County firefighter is under house arrest after turning himself into police Saturday.

A 61-year-old retired Prince George’s County, Maryland, firefighter is under house arrest after turning himself into police Saturday.

On May 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of John Inman, who was living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, since retiring from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

He’s accused of sexually abusing a junior firefighter between 1991 and 1996, beginning when the victim was 13 years old.

The abuse allegedly occurred in multiple locations, including the Hyattsville Fire Station, Inman’s home on Belcrest Lane and occasionally inside classrooms at Cole Field House at the University of Maryland.

The investigation began in July 2024 when the victim, now in his 40s, revealed the relationship to police.

Inman is charged with second-degree rape, child abuse-custodian, second-degree assault and perverted practice.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 866-411-8477 and referring to case number 24-0035619.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.