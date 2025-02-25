How Maryland residents really feel about Gov. Moore, the state economy, trust in government

A new poll covering a number of topics on the minds of Marylanders, including how they think Gov. Wes Moore is handling his job, is out.

A new poll covering a number of topics on the minds of Marylanders, including how they think Gov. Wes Moore is handling his job, is out.

Published Tuesday, the Institute of Politics at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, poll indicates 52% percent of Maryland adults approve of the job Moore is doing as governor, while 40% disapprove. Broken down over party lines, 79% of Democrats approve of Moore’s performance, while 14% disapprove. Among Republicans, 16% approve and 76% disapprove.

“We live in a hyperpolarized political environment,” said Mileah Kromer, director of UMBC’s Institute of Politics. “Forty-two percent of Maryland adults think the state is heading in the right direction, 49% said it’s off on the wrong track, and 9% don’t know.”

Maryland lawmakers are grappling with a nearly $3 billion deficit and are considering a combination of tax increases and/or budget cuts to close the gap.

Marylanders said they trust their state government more than the federal government to “do what is right,” according to the survey. Seventy-six percent of Marylanders said they “never” or “only some of the time” trust the federal government, and 19% said they can trust the federal government “just about always” or “most of the time.”

In comparison, 56% of Marylanders said they “never” or “only some of the time” can trust the state government, and 41% said they can trust the Maryland state government “just about always” or “most of the time.”

As for the impact of federal job losses on Maryland, Kromer said 61% of those surveyed believed it will have a negative impact on the state.

The poll, conducted between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, surveyed 803 Maryland adults in the span of four days this month. Of the 803 Maryland adults surveyed, 769 indicated they were registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5%.

