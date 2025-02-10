New proposed bill in Maryland would turn inmates over to ICE agents

In Maryland, lawmakers are debating over a new bill introduced that would require immigration agents to talk with some inmates in local jails and prisons.

Maryland state lawmakers are debating a newly introduced bill that would require all prisons, jails and other correctional facilities to turn over inmates to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency if they are not American citizens and commit a crime that falls under terrorism.

The measure is called the Protecting Marylanders from Violent Offenders Act of 2025. Other qualifications include whether the individual poses a danger to national security, the person is at least 16 years old and has participated in criminal gang activity, or has been convicted of an aggravated felony.

“The continued refusal of our local governments to comply with federal detainer requests leading to the death rapes, assaults of Marylanders presents, in my opinion, negligence and liability for the state,” said state Sen. William Folden, who sponsored the bill. “This is not about fearmongering.”

Folden said the inmates would only be sent to ICE agents after their sentences are finished.

Those opposing the bill questioned whether people as young as 16 years old should be questioned by immigration services for their participation in a criminal gang. Officials also called into question the type of crime that would require ICE to be tapped, as well as the risk of violating constitutional rights.

There are sanctuary policies in Howard and Prince George’s counties that stop local cooperation with ICE agents.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect on Oct. 1.

