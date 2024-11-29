Pair of overnight Md. crashes leave 2 dead, 8 hospitalized

Two overnight crashes in Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland Friday morning left two people dead and eight others injured.

A fiery crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday morning left one person dead and four others hospitalized.

The crash happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Old Georgetown Road, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

It involved two vehicles, one of which burst into flames, Piringer said. One person was found pinned inside the burning car and died at the scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-270 for several hours.

Another crash a few hours earlier in Prince George’s County also left one dead and four others injured.

That incident happened just after midnight Friday in the area of Old Fort Road and Indian Head Highway, where two vehicles crashed into each other, according to Prince George’s County police.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The other driver and three passengers were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway between Fort Washington Road and Old Fort Road. Prince George’s County police said at around 6:30 a.m. the highway reopened.

