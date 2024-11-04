4 accused of taking part in crime ring that hit GameStop, Dick’s, more stores with ‘flash mob’ robberies

Four men have been indicted and accused of taking part in an organized crime ring that prosecutors said is responsible for stealing about $800,000 worth of merchandise.

Four men have been indicted and accused of taking part in an organized crime ring that prosecutors say is responsible for stealing about $800,000 worth of merchandise from retail stores across six jurisdictions in Maryland.

Investigators first became aware of the alleged criminal organization in September 2023. The group has targeted stores in Howard, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s and Prince George’s counties, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the indictments of four alleged members of the group:

Donte Bernard Shaw, 34, of Washington D.C.

Taquan Anthony Neal, 25, of District Heights, Maryland

Antonio William Polite, 35, of Hyattsville, Maryland

Samuel Cordell Whitmire, Jr., 29, of Alexandria, Virginia

They each face charges of participation in a criminal organization, theft scheme totaling over $100,000, conspiracy to commit theft and second-degree burglary, and multiple instances of thefts and burglaries.

According to Brown, the men are linked to at least 37 organized retail crimes at retailers, including Sunglass Hut, Ulta Beauty, LensCrafters, Perfumania, GameStop and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The crime ring, Brown’s office said, typically committed thefts during business hours by overwhelming store workers with a “rapid, flash mob style tactic.” During the thefts, multiple people would enter a store, fill bags or their arms with as much merchandise as they could and flee, according to the attorney general’s office.

Sometimes, the group would steal from the same stores multiple times in a matter of days, Brown’s office said.

Then, according to the attorney general, members of the crime ring would sell the items in person or by posting them online.

“Organized retail crimes are not victimless. Stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses can lead to higher prices for products that Marylanders need, and cost hardworking employees their jobs,” Brown said. “My office will continue to protect Maryland consumers and businesses from crimes like these that hurt our economy.”

