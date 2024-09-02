Several arrests in one night after nearly a dozen illegal car exhibitions across Maryland

Several people were arrested across three Maryland counties Saturday night into Sunday morning at nearly a dozen different illegal car exhibitions, according to Maryland State Police.

Officers arrested seven people ranging from 20 to 33 years of age, police said in a news release. Those arrested face charges ranging from assault on police to destruction of property, disorderly conduct and DUI. A stolen vehicle and illegal firearm were also recovered.

The exhibitions, police said, consisted of up to 200 people gathering to watch drivers attempt unsanctioned racing and tricks. Participants gathered in parking lots or tried to shut down intersections, according to police.

All the arrests were made between 10:40 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

This weekend’s arrests come following a Maryland law, which went into effect in June, that stiffens penalties against organizers and participants in street racing and exhibition driving.

In a video posted on X in February, police can be seen breaking up a rowdy gathering at an exhibition in Takoma Park.

