Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer recovering from stroke

Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer had a stroke Sunday, his office said Tuesday afternoon.

Hoyer, who previously served as House Majority Leader, has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms, according to a statement from his office. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week.

“Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team,” the statement reads.

Hoyer’s “mild ischemic stroke” happened Sunday night.

Hoyer is 85 years old and represents Maryland’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Southern Maryland and portions of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. He served as House Majority Leader from 2007-2011 and from 2019-2023. He’s served in Congress since 1981.

In a statement on X, Prince George’s County Executive and Democratic candidate for Senate Angela Alsobrooks said she’s glad to hear Hoyer’s recovering.

“We are all wishing you a speed recovery and know you will be back delivering for Marylanders, as you always have, very soon!”

