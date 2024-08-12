After gas leak suspected in Md. house explosion, expert shares tips on what to look out for in your home

A gas leak is suspected to be behind a Sunday explosion at a house in Bel Air that left two people dead, including a worker for BGE, the gas utility for the region.

A gas leak is suspected to be behind a Sunday explosion at a house in Bel Air, Maryland, that left two people dead, including a worker for BGE, the region's gas utility company.

Maryland’s Office of the State Fire Marshal on Monday identified those killed as 73-year-old Ray Corkran Jr., the homeowner, and 35-year-old Baltimore Gas Electric (BGE) employee Jose Rodriguez-Alvarado.

Details about what led to the blast early Sunday morning remain under investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board announced it’s looking into the explosion.

These sorts of tragedies highlight the importance of inspecting your home’s gas infrastructure, being aware of the signs of a leak and knowing how to react if you believe there’s a leak in or around your home.

Philip Dancer, of Dancer & Co., a home inspection company in Maryland, said while not seen every day, gas leaks do happen, and so far this year he has spotted two leaks at homes he has inspected.

“Every single component of the home, once installed, will start to age,” Dancer said.

He said many leaks have been found near the gas plumbing by homes’ gas meter, because it’s exposed to the elements.

“It’s important to make sure that the plumbing around the gas meter on the outside of the home is not rusting, fatiguing or corroding,” Dancer said.

He said other leaks could also be found near where appliances are connected to gas lines.

So what are the signs? Dancer said since gas is odorless, an odorant is added to the fuel.

“If you smell sulfur, so essentially rotten eggs, that is a giveaway that you could possibly have a gas leak,” he said.

Other signs include hissing near a gas appliance, or even wilting plants, if those plants were well cared for.

“The gas could possibly interfere with the plants’ ability to draw in oxygen, so, that’s also a sign that you could possibly have a gas leak,” Dancer said.

Pay attention to how you feel, because inhaling the gas could lead to headaches, trouble breathing, fatigue, nausea and other symptoms.

Natural gas detectors, similar to a smoke alarm, are also an option for homeowners concerned about gas leaks.

“If that is a concern for you, it’d be prudent to keep them within the vicinity of any type of gas-using appliance,” he said.

Also, he said yearly home or gas system inspections can help spot leaks.

If you do suspect a leak, Dancer said don’t try to find it or repair it. Instead, he said the best advice is to get out of the house and call 911, as well the gas company. On the way out, leave windows and doors open and be careful not to do anything that could create a spark.

“You do not want to turn on any type of electronic devices. So, cellphones, telephones,” Dancer said. “Do not turn on a light switch. Do not turn off a light switch, anything that’s using a battery, because that type of electricity could trigger a spark that might ignite the gas.”

