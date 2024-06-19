Multiple delays on the Bay Bridge after crash involving tractor-trailer on US-50

A crash involving a tractor-trailer in Queen Anne's County, Maryland, has caused multiple delays for drivers heading to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

A Maryland Department of Transportation official told WTOP’s Traffic Center the crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of US Route 50 between MD Route 552/Dominion Road and Piney Creek Road at around 2 a.m.

At least one tractor-trailer was involved in the crash. Soon after the collision, one of the vehicles caught fire, the official said.

All lanes before the crash were closed for over eight hours, pushing back traffic delays to Cape St. Claire before entering the Bay Bridge. Two left lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.

One of two eastbound traffic lanes on the bridge is also closed.

“We are dealing with a 10-mile backup,” WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said. “If you need to travel across the Bay Bridge, please delay your trip. Do not go right now.”

Cleanup is expected to take 2 to 3 hours. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Kessler said drivers heading eastbound are being diverted to Exit 39B on Dominion Road on MD-552 to get back on US 50 toward Kent Narrows.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

