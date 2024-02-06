Man faces federal charges for flying drone during Chiefs-Ravens game, which prompted ‘administrative timeout’

Federal prosecutors in Maryland charged a Pennsylvania man with illegally flying a drone during the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens AFC championship game.

Viewers of the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens AFC championship game probably remember the brief pause, which the referee described as an administrative timeout. Now we’re learning what the Federal Bureau of Investigation says happened.

“An administrative timeout… you may have not heard of one like that before. But it was a drone apparently that was interfering too close to the play. It was not ours, we’re told.” – Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/gKF9zlyklF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

After a commercial break, CBS announcer Jim Nantz provided some details on the administrative timeout: “It was a drone apparently that was interfering too close to the play. It was not ours, we’re told.”

Federal prosecutors in Maryland charged a Pennsylvania man with illegally flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the first quarter of the game, which the Ravens lost 17-10.

According to charging documents, after NFL security temporarily halted the game, Maryland State Police tracked the drone from over the stadium to a house on South Sharp Street, about a half-mile from the stadium, where it landed, and was retrieved by 44-year-old Matthew Hebert, who was wearing a Ravens jersey.

FBI agent David Rodski said in the criminal complaint affidavit that Hebert told investigators he’d driven from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, to his friend’s house, near the stadium.

The FBI said Hebert had no training operating drones. The DJI Mini, advertised as an ultralight and foldable drone, was not registered, and Hebert didn’t have a remote pilot certification from the FAA to operate it.

Investigators said Hebert flew the drone, at a height of over 100 meters, for about two minutes, during which he took six photos and possibly a video.

Hebert told investigators he controlled the drone from his smartphone.

“Hebert was surprised the DJI application allowed him to operate the UAS, because in past occasions the DJI application prevented him from operating the UAS due to flight restrictions,” prosecutors wrote. “Hebert assumed he was allowed to fly his UAS since the DJI application did not prevent him from doing so.”

A temporary flight restriction issued by the FAA, which prohibits all aircraft, including drones, from flying within three nautical miles of the stadium was in place, starting an hour before kickoff, and extending one hour after the game ends. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is imposed before any event in a stadium or sorting venue having a seating capacity of 30,000 or more.

Hebert faces a maximum sentence of three years for knowingly operating an unregistered drone and for flying without an airman’s license if he’s convicted. In addition, he faces an additional year for operating the drone in restricted airspace.

However, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office says sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. An initial appearance and arraignment will be scheduled later this month, according to the state.

