Doug J.J. Peters, a popular former lawmaker, dies at age 60

Former Sen. Doug J.J. Peters (D-Prince George’s). (Maryland Matters/Danielle Gaines) Former Sen. Doug J.J. Peters (D-Prince George’s). (Maryland Matters/Danielle Gaines) Doug J.J. Peters, an influential former state senator who was popular among Democrats and Republicans, died Saturday. He was 60.

In a statement, the family of the former senator said he died as the result of complications from multiple myeloma.

“He was a tremendous public servant, and a remarkable businessman. More than anything, he was our rock, our north star,” the Peters family said in a statement.

Born in 1963, Peters attended Springbrook High School in Silver Spring. He later attended the University of Maryland where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1985. Later he earned an Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Baltimore in 1990.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1988 to 1998, reaching the rank of captain. During that time, he served in Operation Desert Storm and was awarded a Bronze Star.

He was also president and CEO of The Peters Group.

Peters, a Democrat, was elected to the first of his four terms in the Senate in 2006. He represented Prince George’s County in a district that included the Bowie area.

He announced his resignation from the Senate in July 2021. The effective date of July 30 marked the 33rd anniversary of the marriage to his wife Corinne Peters. He was appointed that year to serve on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors.

“His was a life of service,” the family said in its statement. “He was unfailingly dedicated to his family, to his church, and to his community. We, his family, are utterly bereft. We take some measure of solace in knowing the tremendous impact he had on Bowie, Prince George’s County, and the State of Maryland.”

Peters’ resignation marked another loss for moderate voices within the Democratic Caucus in the Senate.

Some of his positions — he voted against marriage equality and was anti-abortion rights — likely cost him when he sought to succeed Senate President Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller as leader of the chamber in 2019.

Peters began his political career in 1998, serving one term on the Bowie City Council.

From there, Peters rose to the Prince George’s County Council where he served from 2002 to 2006.

Peters was elected to the Senate in 2006 and served 15 sessions on the Budget and Taxation Committee. He was named chair of the powerful Capital Budget Subcommittee in 2019, a position he held until his resignation.

He also served as majority leader from 2017 to 2018.

His positions in leadership increased his effectiveness within his own district. He was considered influential in the creation of the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. He also helped pave the way for legislation meant to expedite public school construction by leveraging public-private partnerships — a bill desired by leaders of Prince George’s County.

Peters was considered a conscientious legislator who was popular among senators of both parties.

But as a pro-life, white Catholic Democrat, some of his views were not aligned with voters in a changing district and a chamber controlled by a supermajority Democratic caucus that was moving more to the left.

In 2019, Peters was one of a handful of Democrats who sought to succeed Miller, the long-time Senate president, along with Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City). The field appeared to narrow to Peters and Ferguson heading into a fall caucus meeting.

Leaders of the minority Republican Caucus signaled a willingness to support Peters. The votes would have put the gavel in Peters’ hands if the Democratic Caucus remained split.

Ferguson claimed the rostrum as Peters opted to honor the will of the majority of his party rather than win with Republican support and withdrew from the campaign.

“I am heartbroken to learn of former Senator Douglas J.J. Peters’ sudden passing,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Just a few weeks ago, we were discussing his new passion project to celebrate the Maryland 400 with a new monument in Annapolis. Even after his retirement from the Senate, he never stopped working to help others and build a stronger Maryland. Doug was a dedicated public servant, decorated veteran, and loving father and husband. He represented the best of Marylanders. It was an honor to serve alongside him for over a decade in the Maryland Senate. The entire Senate family will grieve this loss.”

Peters is survived by his wife and children, James, Natalie, Stephanie, Bradley, Jacquelyn, and Wesley. He also is survived by three grandchildren.

Details of funeral arrangements were not immediately available and the family, in its statement, asked for privacy.