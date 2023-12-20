Pennsylvania police find 20-year-old shooting victim’s body in Hagerstown, Md. park

Remains of a 20-year-old man were found in a Hagerstown, Maryland, park this past weekend, according to Pennsylvania police.

Remains of a 20-year-old man were found in a Hagerstown, Maryland, park this past weekend and Pennsylvania police said Tuesday that a suspect was charged in the fatal shooting.

Shane Bradley, 31, was arrested and charged in the killing of Isiah Clark and is also facing charges related to kidnapping other individuals while he disposed of the body, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police received a call about the body at Terrapin Park in Hagerstown at just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

But the shooting happened in Pennsylvania. Police said Clark was shot in the 1400 block of Ditto Road in Montgomery Township in Franklin County.

Two women who called 911 about the incident said they lived at that location with several others, including Clark and the suspect.

The two men were involved in a verbal dispute before Bradley allegedly shot him. Police said Bradley then forced another male resident to help him put Clark’s body into his vehicle.

Bradley forced two female residents and the male resident into the vehicle “under duress,” police said. He drove to Terrapin Park, removed Clark’s body and let the two female residents out of the vehicle.

Bradley left the scene with the other male resident, police said. He was later found by Maryland State Police and isn’t injured, police said.

Bradley was charged with homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and tampering with evidence. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania on the homicide charges, police said.

None of the people who were allegedly taken into Bradley’s vehicle were identified beyond their gender.

Hagerstown police said the Pennsylvania officers took Bradley into custody. The department offered condolences to Clark’s family.