2 hospitalized after 10-vehicle pileup on I-95 northeast of Baltimore

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 23, 2023, 4:20 PM

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving at least 10 vehicles on Interstate 95 northeast of Baltimore, according to Maryland State Police. (Courtesy Harford County Fire and EMS/Joppa-Magnolia VFC)
Courtesy Harford County Fire and EMS/Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Courtesy Harford County Fire and EMS/Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Courtesy Harford County Fire and EMS/Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving at least 10 vehicles on Interstate 95 northeast of Baltimore, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-95 in Edgewood, Maryland.

Harford County Fire and EMS said volunteer firefighters responded to the crash and were checking a total of 20 people for injuries.

State police said there’s no word on the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

The fire department said the crash blocked three left lanes of northbound I-95.

Two lanes were getting by the crash scene in the area.

