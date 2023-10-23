Water outage hits dozens of buildings on U.Md.’s College Park campus

Several buildings were closed Monday on the University of Maryland’s campus in College Park because of a widespread water outage caused by a water main break.
In a message to the university community, UMD said the water main break has left academic buildings and dorm rooms across campus with extremely low water pressure — or none at all.
Those buildings are closed for the night with no classes being held.
Faculty are communicating directly with students, in some cases they’re switching to online classes.
The University Health Center was closed Monday with appointments available via telemedicine.
The university’s student-run newspaper, The Diamondback, reported that students have been directed to use the bathrooms in the student union and take showers in a recreation center and the Ritchie Coliseum.
Academic and administrative buildings affected by the outage:
- Knight Hall
- Benjamin Building
- Tawes Hall
- P. Mitchell Art-Sociology Building
- Architecture Building
- Van Munching Hall
- Mowatt Lane Garage
- Susquehanna Hall
- McKeldin Library
- University Health Center
- Jimenez Hall
- Chincoteague Hall
- Preinkert Hall
- LeFrak Hall
- Tydings Hall
- Taliaferro Hall
- Morrill Hall
- Shoemaker Building
- Woods Hall
- Skinner Building
- Turner Hall
- Francis Scott Key Hall
Residence halls affected by the outage:
- Anne Arundel
- Prince Frederick
- Wicomico
- Calvert
- Garrett
- Baltimore
- Washington
- Allegany
- Hartford
- Annapolis
- Montgomery
- Charles
- Dorchester
- St. Mary’s
- Queen Annes
- Somerset
- Worcester
- Caroline
- Carroll
- Kent
- Cecil
- Prince Georges
- Talbot
- Frederick
- Charles
- Howard
- South Campus Commons