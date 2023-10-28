St. Mary’s Co. police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Hollywood

St. Mary's County police are searching for witnesses of a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a woman Friday night in Hollywood, Maryland.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road, north of Airport Road, for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to a news release.

The pedestrian, Tammy Lynn Boyle, 61, of Hollywood, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

According to authorities, Boyle was crossing the southbound lanes of the road when she was struck by “one or more vehicles.”

A 2014 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 51-year-old man, was involved in the collision and remained on the scene, police said.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction team is investigating the crash and is requesting those who saw the incident reach out. Those with information are asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 2337.

See a map of the crash below: