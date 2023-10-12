Disruption at BWI Marshall Airport sparked by bomb threat, authorities say

The large police investigation at BWI Marshall on Wednesday that shut down access to the airport for about an hour and led to a brief ground stop was triggered by a person who told an airport police officer they had a bomb in their car.

At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the person approached a Maryland Transportation Authority police officer who was patrolling the airport’s lower level.

“The individual made statements referencing a possible explosive device in the vehicle, which was parked near the entrance to the airport’s lower level,” the MDTA said in a news release Thursday.

The person has not been charged and, after being taken into custody, was transported to the hospital for mental health treatment, authorities said.

During the incident Wednesday, officials blocked access to the airport for incoming travelers, which led to major backups on Interstate 195, the main artery to the airport. Passengers at the terminal were asked to remain in place.

Investigators from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the vehicle to be safe and normal airport operations resumed shortly thereafter.

“To ensure the safety of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport employees, passengers and visitors, the MDTA Police take all potential dangers seriously and investigate them fully,” the news release stated.

