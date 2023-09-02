A Maryland woman wins a $50,000 lottery prize right after claiming her winnings from another lottery ticket

A Maryland woman won $25,000 in a lottery game, collected her winnings from lottery headquarters, then walked across the street and won $50,000 more.

Victoria Sadler had picked up a second-chance prize from lottery officials when she decided to try her luck again at a nearby gas station.

The 59-year-old bought a $1 Pick 5 ticket, which she said is her favorite game, and discovered she won again.

“I was so happy, I couldn’t believe it,” Sadler said in a Maryland Lottery news release.

She decided to play her grandson’s birthday numbers because the same digits led her to win the lottery before.

“When I realized I won, my jaw was on the floor!” she said to lottery officials.

Since she is no stranger to winning, she quickly made her appointment to claim her new prize, according to the news release.

And what is Sadler going to do now that she’s won the lottery twice?

She’s going to Disney World, of course!

After funding a magical family trip, Sadler said the remainder of the money from her latest prize will go into her savings and toward investments.

Sadler is not the only winner to benefit from the lucky numbers. The Royal Farms gas station will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

