Md. state police shoot man after they say he attacked a trooper with a knife

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving state troopers that left a man hospitalized Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Maryland State Police said two troopers responded to a report of a possible suicidal person at a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland.

Police said the responding troopers were met at the home by 22-year-old Anthony Oliveras Jr., of Hollywood, Maryland, who they said was armed with a knife. According to police, Oliveras lunged toward one of the troopers, attempting to stab the trooper, and that Oliveras “pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest.”

Both troopers fired their weapons, striking Oliveras, police said. Another trooper and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived after the shooting, and police said the initial troopers and additional responding law enforcement officers “immediately rendered aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived.”

When medical personnel arrived, police said Oliveras was taken by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. He was then flown in a helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C. where he was treated for his injuries.

State police said one of the initial responding troopers is a four-year veteran of the department, and another is a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy. They have both been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing.

A map of the approximate area of the shooting is below.

