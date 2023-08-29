Md. learner’s permit test, materials to be offered in 9 additional languages

Starting in September, those taking the Maryland learner's permit test will have several new language options for both the test and the study materials.

Starting in September, those taking the Maryland learner’s permit test will have several new language options for both the test and the study materials.

The Motor Vehicle Administration said that nine new languages will be added to the seven languages currently offered.

“Improving accessibility for the driver’s knowledge test and study materials is critical to serve Maryland’s linguistically diverse population,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “The Driver’s Manual is a critical tool to educate new drivers and improve road safety for all travelers.”

The newest offerings will include American Sign Language for the first time. Those who are hearing-impaired will be able to take their permit exam on an automated testing system, with each of the questions signed for the applicant, according to the MVA.

The additional new languages being added are Yoruba (West Africa), Tagalog, Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language), Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, and Portuguese.

The current languages offered are English, Spanish, French, Nepali, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

“We are committed to the safety of all our new drivers and we want all our applicants to understand the materials clearly and have a positive testing experience,” Nizer said.

In order to get a Maryland driver’s license, applicants first have to get a learner’s permit. The learner’s permit process includes the online test with 25 random questions, which include roadway signage and rules of the road, the dangers and penalties related to the impaired operation and specific topics about sharing the road with bicyclists and hands-free driving laws, the MVA said.

To pass the exam, the applicant must finish the test in 20 minutes and pass with at least 88% of the questions answered correctly.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.