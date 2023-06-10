Live Radio
No pot by the ocean: Ocean City lawmakers take steps to prevent cannabis use

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

June 10, 2023, 2:13 AM

In less than a month, marijuana use and possession will be legal in Maryland. But Ocean City isn’t on board with any changes.

Ahead of July 1 — when possessing and using small amounts of marijuana becomes legal in Maryland — Ocean City council members are taking steps to ensure most public places remain cannabis free.

Council members unanimously passed the first reading on an ordinance to ban cannabis consumption licenses and fine those that violate it, according to Ocean City Today.

There are also discussions about how to prevent resort businesses from selling or allowing pot on their property. The existing laws that prevent smoking on the beach or boardwalk will remain in place.

