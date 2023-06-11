Bikers and police join annual COPS Ride supporting families of fallen officers

Police-escorted motorcycle convoys came together from various Maryland locations -- including Frederick, Hughesville, Baltimore, Gaithersburg and Salisbury -- to ride for the families of fallen officers.

22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax 22nd Annual COPS Ride in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (WTOP / Matt Kaufax) WTOP / Matt Kaufax ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Motorcycles and choppers lined the fields of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon, as police and law enforcement supporters gathered to ride and see old friends.

Police-escorted motorcycle convoys came from various locations around the state, including Frederick, Hughesville, Baltimore, Gaithersburg and Salisbury.

“Every day, these officers go out. They put on that uniform,” said Percel Alston, former Prince George’s County officer and emcee of the 22nd annual COPS Ride in Maryland.

“You never know when a call is gonna turn violent. These officers have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Maryland Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, which takes care of the families of fallen officers.

“This group has huge arms and wings that wrap around these families to support them — and never forget them,” Alston said.

Each rider’s $35 fee for the ride goes toward things like housing, travel, food and more. They’ve raised nearly $2 million over their time in operation.

Alston said, in addition to the important cause, the event is a good bit of fun, too.

“I like to get up on stage, joke with the riders, and remind them that we’re here for a good time, while also supporting this vital cause.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.