Annapolis photographer, filmmaker uses artificial intelligence to show what ‘average’ Marylanders look like

Filmmaker and photographer Christian Smooth of Annapolis has used artificial intelligence to create images of an average couple from each of Maryland's counties.

It’s hard to describe what makes someone — quote — “average.” So, a local artist decided to show us.

Smooth has posted his images on his Facebook page, broken down by county.

Within each post, are images from different cities within the county.

Smooth told Southern Maryland news outlet BayNet that he created the images with an AI photo generator called Midjourney, and he’s enjoyed people “debating the accuracy of the ‘individuals’ I’ve created from their prospective county.”

“Honestly, a lot of the results surprised me,” he told BayNet. “Because they look like people you would see on the street, or in your dreams. Some of the counties I’ve gotten asked to do I haven’t spent a lot of time there. So I leave it up to the people to decide.”

