Maryland man arrested in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies, state trooper

An Elkton, Maryland, man is in custody after allegedly shooting two Cecil County sheriff's deputies and a Maryland State Trooper as he fled a burglary in Port Deposit, Maryland.

An Elkton, Maryland, man is in custody after allegedly shooting two Cecil County sheriff’s deputies and a Maryland State Trooper while fleeing a burglary in Port Deposit, Maryland.

In a news release, Maryland State Police say Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, 23, of Elkton, has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first- and second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and reckless endangerment.

Police say that shortly before midnight, troopers responded to a call reporting a burglary in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive.

At the scene, four deputies and a state trooper entered the home where the burglary was reported. Police say that when two of the deputies and the trooper exited the home to the backyard, Donnelly, believed to be in the house, fired shots, striking all three of them before fleeing into the nearby woods.

No shots were fired by the troopers or deputies on the scene, according to the release.

Following the shooting, additional officers and troopers responded to the scene and set up perimeters in the area to search for the suspect.

A few hours later, around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police say they received a call about a suspicious man asking people for rides outside of a convenience store less than a mile away from the shooting, in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway, according to the release.

Police say troopers responding to that scene made contact with Donnelly and, after confirming his involvement in the shooting, took him into custody.

MSP said a shotgun was recovered from the crime scene.

The injured deputies were taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, where they are being treated for their injuries. The trooper was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.