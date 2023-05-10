Frederick Co. man accused of sexual solicitation of a minor

A Frederick County, Maryland, man is accused of chatting with a child inappropriately and asking to meet with her in person.

A Frederick County, Maryland, man is accused of inappropriately chatting with who he thought was a child and requesting to meet in person.

Maryland State Police arrested Michael Vance Culpepper, 55, of Walkersville, on a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor.

In an undercover online investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Culpepper was led to believe he was talking to an underage girl. On April 13, when he asked to meet in person, instead of meeting a 13-year-old girl, Culpepper instead encountered a member of the task force, a Maryland State Police news release said.

When Culpepper arrived Monday afternoon in Anne Arundel County at the agreed-upon location, he was arrested by Maryland State Police with help from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.