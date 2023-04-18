Prince George’s Co. leaders celebrate funding victories in legislative session; process to pick school leader will remain unchanged

Prince George's County, Maryland, leaders secured plenty of state aid this year, but a committee structure to select a new schools leader will remain in place.

Prince George’s County leaders proclaimed another year of legislative victories on economic development, housing, health and infrastructure improvements.

The state of Maryland’s second largest jurisdiction hopes to utilize $100 million in state aid if the U.S. General Services Administration choose one of two sites in Prince George’s for a new and expanded headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal, state and local elected officials are in a border battle with their neighbors across the Potomac River in Springfield, Virginia, who are also pitching for the FBI to relocate there.

Other state aid secured includes $27 million to continue construction of cancer center at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center and $5 million to refurbish a women and children’s shelter.

The county also garnered nearly $51 million to renovate a transit hub at the New Carrollton Metro station, considered the largest transportation center in the D.C. region that also houses Greyhound, MARC train station and the future Purple Line light-rail system.

“It was a very positive session for the county. It will really pay off for the state,” Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s), whose 47th Legislative district includes New Carrollton, said Friday.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said in a statement that her jurisdiction secured $2.1 billion total. Last year, the county executive said the majority Black jurisdiction received a “record” $2.5 billion in state aid.

“I’m proud that we have wrapped up another successful legislative session in Annapolis, delivering on promises we made to raise the quality of life for Prince Georgians,” Alsobrooks said.

However, not all legislation could get passed this year.

House Bill 432 sought to organize a search committee to replace public schools CEO Monica Goldson, who announced in January she plans to retire at the end of this school year. The goal is to choose a new leader by June 30.

Although both chambers approved the legislation, the Senate added a few amendments that included three residents and “a member of the search committee may not be a current member of the county board.”

The House sought to form a seven-member search committee that would include a person appointed by the executive director of the county’s Educators’ Association and a person appointed by the school board chair.

Because no agreement on the composition of the group was reached before the legislative session adjourned, the current search committee set up will remain. That includes three people – two county residents appointed by the governor and another a member of the State Board of Education appointed by the state superintendent.

If signed by the governor, another county education-focused bill that did pass, House Bill 437, will change the school leader’s title from CEO to county superintendent. The bill would also an Office of Integrity that would be independent of the school system to improve local education oversight.