Own a car in Maryland? Here’s how you can help grow trees across the state

Two state agencies are teaming to offer vehicle owners a new way to fund efforts toward planting native trees on public lands, schools, and community spaces across Maryland.

A pair of state agencies are teaming to offer vehicle owners a new way to fund efforts toward planting native trees on public lands, schools, and community spaces across Maryland.

For as little as a dollar, state residents can voluntarily donate money to the Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland Program, when registering or renewing vehicle registrations using the Motor Vehicle Administration website’s e-Store or a self-service kiosk.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration said the partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources aims to “help restore tree cover and mitigate the harmful effects of pollution in the ‘Old Line State.'”

“We hope our customers consider making a tree-mendous donation during their vehicle registration renewal transaction,” Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said.

“With this initiative, we’re collaborating not only with our partners at the Department of Natural Resources, but with residents across the state to make our neighborhoods healthier and more beautiful,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said.

The Tree-Mendous Maryland program, which is operated by the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ Maryland Forest Service, began back in 1989 as a way to support efforts to educate the public on the importance of trees and forests in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The program has “assisted more than 3,000 towns and communities, parks, and schools planting trees and shrubs to help clean the water, clean the air, and keep our towns and cities inviting, livable, and environmentally viable places to live,” so far, according to the Maryland Forest Service.