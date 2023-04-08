Md. officials lay out details for recreational cannabis sales this summer

As the 2023 Maryland General Assembly session draws down to a close, the House has passed a bill that regulates how the recreational cannabis industry will operate in the state, starting this summer.

Just days before sine die, or adjournment of the sessions, the House debated on final details for the use and sale of recreational cannabis in Maryland, which starts July 1.

The bill requires dispensaries to keep a certain amount of product specifically for their medical users, and to prioritize these customers.

The bill also regulates how close dispensaries can be to schools, playgrounds, parks, and other dispensaries.

Recreational users will also be taxed 9% at the register.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Gov. Wes Moore, who is expected to sign off.