Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Life in prison for…

Life in prison for Maryland man who shot father in front of his family

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 110 years for the 2021 shooting of a Silver Spring man who was shot in his home in front of his family.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30, Tremayne Dorsey, now 44 years old, shot and killed 39-year-old James Beverly Jr. after entering his apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland. He also assaulted two women, the shooting victim’s sister and a family friend, who were inside the home. His 8-month-old daughter and other family members were close by in the home.

As detailed in court proceedings, Dorsey was known to the victims. He had previously stayed at the victims’ residence and had a falling out with them.

He fled the scene, and police found him almost a month later in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion, two counts of first degree assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

In 2017, Dorsey also faced charges after nearly striking a police cruiser with his car in Howard County, Maryland. He was wanted at the time on two outstanding arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up