Life in prison for Maryland man who shot father in front of his family

A Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 110 years for the 2021 shooting of a Silver Spring man in his home in front of his family.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30, Tremayne Dorsey, now 44 years old, shot and killed 39-year-old James Beverly Jr. after entering his apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland. He also assaulted two women, the shooting victim’s sister and a family friend, who were inside the home. His 8-month-old daughter and other family members were close by in the home.

As detailed in court proceedings, Dorsey was known to the victims. He had previously stayed at the victims’ residence and had a falling out with them.

He fled the scene, and police found him almost a month later in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Dorsey is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, home invasion, two counts of first degree assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

In 2017, Dorsey also faced charges after nearly striking a police cruiser with his car in Howard County, Maryland. He was wanted at the time on two outstanding arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.