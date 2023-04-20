AFSCME report: Staffing shortage by more than 3,400 at Maryland’s correctional facilities

A new report released Thursday by a Maryland union shows the state's correctional facilities have an extreme staffing shortage of more than 3,400 employees.

The 120-page staffing audit was completed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Maryland Council 3, which completed an in-depth review of all 19 state correctional facilities.

During a three-day visit in December to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, approximately 142 officers worked three shifts. In order to make sure the facility is safe for both workers and those incarcerated, 306 officers were needed, the union concluded. At that time, the facility had 147 vacancies.

In the same month and same timeframe at Jessup Correctional Institution, 213 officers worked three shifts, but the report notes 357 officers were needed. About 13 vacancies were recorded.

“Short staffing has major impacts and effects due to increased workloads that add to officers’ stress as they try to complete work and meet performance expectations,” according to the report. “Short staffing also lowers morale and job satisfaction. This affects employees’ mental and physical health and also increases leave usage.”

Union members will hold an online press conference Thursday to discuss the report.

One of the union’s goals will be to work on solutions with Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Carolyn J. Scruggs, who became secretary of the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services last month.

Lawmakers passed legislation in 2017, under former Gov. Larry Hogan (R), requiring a staffing report to be submitted Oct. 31 of that year and then every odd-numbered year to the governor, General Assembly and corrections secretary. The report was supposed to include a post-by-post analysis that identifies numbers of positions needed “to safely and securely staff each institution,” the amount of overtime used to meet minimum standards and an assessment of expected future turnover in personnel.

“Governor Hogan’s administration refused to pay staff what they are worth, holding back pay raises and stopping step increases that were promised, forcing employees to look for other jobs to make a decent living,” according to the report.

The document called “Correctional Institution Security and Staffing” and dated last month was written and researched by 16 correctional officers with the union who have nearly 200 cumulative years of experience in custody and security. They visited each facility to observe how each post was staffed, assessed staffing levels and other DPSCS information.

According to the report, the ratio of those incarcerated to an officer is 100 to 1.

The report also offers recommendations for each facility such as adding an additional officer at a health medical unit inside the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup. That person would help maintain the safety of staff and incarcerated individuals and assist in other operations.

Other suggestions for addressing staffing and increasing hiring at the facilities include:

Streamline hiring efforts by screening for pre-employment requirements.

Provide lucrative retirement packages.

Increase employee incentives such as student loan benefits and the Good Neighbor Next Door program, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and provides a discount to purchase a home to law enforcement personnel, teachers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Initiate hazard pay for transportation officers, who travel with incarcerated individuals to public locations such as courthouses, and recommend them as a “special duty group.”

“The department must find a way to staff the institutions,” according to the report. “Although some steps have been taken to hire and retain staff, more must be done.”