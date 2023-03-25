MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
Md. Pepco customers to see bill increase starting in April

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

March 25, 2023, 6:52 PM

Pepco’s nearly 600,000 Maryland customers are expected to see a price increase starting in April, with the average customer’s bill going up by more than two dollars.

Though Pepco says the average increase will be $2.51, some will see higher increases, depending on their energy use.

The cost increase is part of a plan Pepco proposed in 2020. It was approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in 2021.

Pepco rates have been on the rise for the last two years, but tax offsets have covered the increase to keep the amount customers paid the same.

The utility provider says the higher prices will go to “hundreds of projects to modernize and reinforce the energy grid.”

The plan’s work will conclude in March 2024. So far, the work has covered system performance modernization through new equipment, capacity expansion work, infrastructure replacement and efforts to prevent power outages.

For customers who may experience trouble paying their bill due to the increase, Pepco offers payment plans and payment help. Customers can call 202-833-7500 for help or visit its website for assistance.

