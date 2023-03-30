Maryland’s longtime elections administrator to retire

Maryland's longtime elections administrator is retiring.

Linda Lamone, who is 80, announced her plans to retire during a Maryland State Elections Board meeting on Wednesday.

Lamone has been the state’s elections administrator since 1997. She said she will step down around Sept. 1.

The state administrator of elections is the chief election official in Maryland. The administrator oversees the functions of the state elections board and supervises the operations of local boards of elections. The administrator also receives and audits financial reports of candidates.

During her long tenure, Lamone survived a push for her removal during former Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich’s administration. Leaders in the Democratic-controlled legislature blocked the move. A law was enacted at the time to require that four out of five state elections board members vote for the administrator’s removal.

A measure to change that law is before lawmakers this session. Both houses have passed a version of the bill.

The administrator is appointed by the five-member state board with consent of the state Senate.

