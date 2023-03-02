Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Cheetah dies at Maryland…

Cheetah dies at Maryland Zoo after long illness

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 2, 2023, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An eight-year-old male cheetah at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has died.

The cheetah, named Bud, was “humanely euthanized” after a long battle with gastrointestinal illness, which is common among his species, the zoo said in a news release.

His symptoms were complex, which needed intensive care by his keepers, the zoo’s veterinarians and a number of veterinary specialists. The zoo said Bud showed promising responses to the various treatments, but his condition slowly got worse.

Eight-year-old male cheetah Bud at the Maryland Zoo has died after a long battle with gastrointestinal illness, the zoo announced. (Courtesy Maryland Zoo)

“Over the past week, it became clear that his quality of life had deteriorated and the difficult decision was made to euthanize him,” the release said.

Bud and his brother Davis arrived the zoo from the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari in Ashland, Nebraska, in March of 2019.

For the last several years, the cheetah brothers lived together in the African Journey section. The zoo reports that Davis is doing well despite his brother’s absence.

Cheetahs, which are the world’s fastest land mammals, are considered endangered, with less than 12,500 worldwide, because of human pressures such as reducing habitat, poaching and extermination by ranchers.

“Zoos are an important link to saving the cheetah,” the Maryland Zoo said.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up