Md. new AG Anthony Brown seeks more authority to investigate civil rights violations, police misconduct

Former representative and lieutenant governor Anthony Brown was sworn in Tuesday as Maryland's first Black attorney general, saying he plans to seek greater authority to investigate civil rights violations and police misconduct.

“Make no mistake — my agenda is ambitious,” Brown said during an address from the floor of the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.

Brown said he planned to seek authority from the governor and Maryland lawmakers to authorize his office to enforce federal and state civil rights laws. Currently, the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights investigates civil rights complaints.

“They’ve done fantastic work for 53 years … I firmly believe that we can do more,” Brown said in his address.

For example, he told The Washington Post this week that the commission doesn’t typically handle class-action lawsuits, or what he called “big-impact litigation” which, he said, would change if such cases were handled by his office.

Brown said he would also be seeking greater authority to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

Under prior legislation passed by Maryland lawmakers, the attorney general’s office independently investigates all deaths involving police officers. However, the results of those investigations are turned over to local prosecutors, who determine if criminal charges are warranted.

“The next logical step is to consider independent prosecutorial authority” for the attorney general’s office, Brown said Tuesday.

In addition, he said he would ask the General Assembly to expand his office’s authority to conduct what are called “pattern or practice investigations” of police misconduct.

“The goal of these investigations is to support law enforcement agencies and to foster community confidence by promoting best policing practices,” Brown said. “We can, and we should, do this work in Maryland and not rely solely on the Department of Justice when the need for these investigations arise.”

Focus on public safety, equity

Brown said he would also focus on public safety, calling it the No. 1 issue he heard raised at community meetings he attended across the state as he campaigned for attorney general last year.

“There are no simple solutions,” Brown said.

He said he would work on building relationships with local and federal prosecutors and would ask lawmakers to approve a bigger budget and staffing to double the number of investigators and prosecutors in the office’s organized crime unit, to curb gang violence.

“I recognize that increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions is part of the solution,” he said. “But I also believe that prosecutions alone will not be enough,” he said, adding that he will work as a partner with other state officials and community members to reduce the number of repeat offenders and address the over-incarceration of young men of color.

On Brown’s plan to ask for more money to beef up his office staff, Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman said, “We both understand that we need to be able to build teams, well-qualified and good teams, to serve the people of Maryland.”

Other priorities include fighting hate crimes, enhancing gun-safety laws and reforming the juvenile justice system.

Brown concluded his address by saying the “pursuit of equity” would guide his office as it carries out its own priorities and advises state agencies on theirs.

He highlighted a few of those, including the state’s multibillion dollar educational Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and the adoption of a framework for the lawful adult use of marijuana, which state lawmakers are set to take up this year after voters approved a state constitutional amendment in November.

“We’ll remedy past injustices by making expungements easier and seek to ensure equitable participation in licensing,” Brown said.

Praise from outgoing, incoming governors

Brown, a Democrat, was administered the oath of office by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who praised Brown’s “high character and commitment to service.”

Hogan’s successor, Gov.-elect Wes Moore, who is set to be sworn in later this month, praised Brown as a friend and mentor and said the 30-year Army veteran exemplifies military values of duty, integrity, honor and integrity.

“He’s going to be someone who every day is going to wake up fighting for those who need and deserve a champion,” Moore said.

Moore is set to be sworn in as the state’s first Black governor at a ceremony on Jan. 18.

Brown succeeds Brian Frosh, who served two terms as Maryland’s top law enforcement official.

“This is a very proud moment for me to be able to pass the baton,” said Frosh, who received a lengthy ovation as he took the rostrum to deliver his remarks.

Frosh said he agreed with Brown’s priorities and believe that he will do a terrific job.

“I’m very envious that he’s got a partner in Governor-Elect Moore who is going to help do the things that Anthony wants to do and I think he’s going to have great success,” Frosh said.

On his future plans, Frosh said he would be interested in working on issues related to climate, poverty, democracy or gun safety.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.