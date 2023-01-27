Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Beefing up the grid…

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges.

Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is chair of the newly configured Education, Energy and the Environment Committee said Friday, “We’re trying to electrify everything from EVs to buildings, and yet the grid to support that — the capacity’s not there.”

At the same time, Feldman expressed optimism that Maryland could see benefits to the environment and the economy by competing for federal grant money available through the Inflation Reduction Act and the federal infrastructure bill from last year, “because there’s tremendous upside economic potential for our state in the clean energy space.”

Feldman said the issue of enabling the grid to accommodate future demands for electric power “isn’t entirely a legislative issue” and that there’s a role for the Public Service Commission, the five-member body that serves as a regulator for public utilities in Maryland.

Feldman said representatives from the PSC and a regional transmission organization, PJM, will appear at a briefing before the committee next week. He explained that Maryland is part of a 13-state grid, “so we have to partner with PJM and 12 other states.”

PJM, according to its website, “is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.”

Feldman stressed that the issue of shifting to more sustainable energy “is a national issue — we’ve got a lot of energy generation in the mid-West that can’t currently in the United States get to the East Coast.”

Feldman said there are energy generation and conservation goals that are “important for us to address in a really smart way.”

At a briefing with Senate President Bill Ferguson, Feldman was asked if there’s a state that provides a template for making the changes Feldman outlined.

“I’d like us to be the leaders in the country,” he said. “And candidly, I think we have a great shot for political reasons,” including proximity to the nation’s capital.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up