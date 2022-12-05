Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Ocean City to celebrate MLK weekend with 1st-ever ‘Dreamfest’

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

December 5, 2022, 3:04 PM

Ocean City, Maryland, is celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with its first ever “Dreamfest.”

The three-night event will feature a concert each night at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.

“We want to celebrate Rhythm and Blues while also honoring the civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr., along with the history this holiday weekend represents,” said Tom Perlozzo, the town’s director of tourism and business development, in a statement Monday.

“Dreamfest will deliver the soulful sounds and rhythm of the voices of the past while also celebrating the dream of the late, great Dr. King.”

It begins Friday, Jan. 13, with a show by The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Thomas McClary’s The Commodores take the stage. The Spinners close out the festival on Sunday, Jan. 15.

You can buy tickets for Dreamfest at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center or by visiting the Ocean City Performing Arts Center’s website.

