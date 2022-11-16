Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses

A Maryland commission approved the state's first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday.

The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Earlier this week, Gov. Larry Hogan said he hoped online sports wagering could happen by Thanksgiving.

Maryland law allows for up to 60 mobile sports betting licenses. Last month, the commission received 21 mobile applications.

The state agency says additional applications will be considered on a rolling basis. The next group is planned for review during the commission’s meeting next month.

Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment two years ago to allow sports betting in the state. Sports betting already is available at casinos in the state.

