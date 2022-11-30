Deadline extended to pay unpaid video tolls in Md. without late fees

You have a few more weeks to pay outstanding toll bills in Maryland without having to pay any late fees.

Until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14, to be precise. The grace period was originally supposed to end on Wednesday, after which drivers would start being liable for late fees. But the Maryland Transportation Authority approved a two-week extension of the Customer Assistance Plan to “accommodate a last-minute rush and deliver on MDTA’s mission to provide premiere customer service,” an MDTA news release said.

Maryland transportation officials launched the program in February allowing drivers who have late fees associated with unpaid video tolls to pay their tolls without facing penalties for tardiness.

“While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place for nine months, unfortunately, many customers have waited until the very end to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty,” MDTA said.

Since Nov. 29, $151 million in civil penalties for 773,0000 drivers and businesses have been waived under the program.

On Dec. 15, toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit for collections actions and to the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions will resume, and all video tolls and fees are due based on their printed due dates.

Drivers who do pay their balance will not be able to register their vehicles with the state motor vehicle administration.

You can find information about your video tolls and how to pay by visiting the Find My Tolls website.