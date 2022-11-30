Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Maryland News » Deadline extended to pay…

Deadline extended to pay unpaid video tolls in Md. without late fees

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 30, 2022, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

You have a few more weeks to pay outstanding toll bills in Maryland without having to pay any late fees.

Until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14, to be precise. The grace period was originally supposed to end on Wednesday, after which drivers would start being liable for late fees. But the Maryland Transportation Authority approved a two-week extension of the Customer Assistance Plan to “accommodate a last-minute rush and deliver on MDTA’s mission to provide premiere customer service,” an MDTA news release said.

Maryland transportation officials launched the program in February allowing drivers who have late fees associated with unpaid video tolls to pay their tolls without facing penalties for tardiness.

“While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place for nine months, unfortunately, many customers have waited until the very end to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty,” MDTA said.

Since Nov. 29, $151 million in civil penalties for 773,0000 drivers and businesses have been waived under the program.

On Dec. 15, toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit for collections actions and to the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions will resume, and all video tolls and fees are due based on their printed due dates.

Drivers who do pay their balance will not be able to register their vehicles with the state motor vehicle administration.

You can find information about your video tolls and how to pay by visiting the Find My Tolls website.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up