Suspended Baltimore officer enters Alford plea in stepson’s death

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspended Baltimore police officer has entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of his teenage stepson.

News outlets report that Eric Banks Jr. entered the plea in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Dasan Jones. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Initially Eric Banks told officers that Jones had left the house, but Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma showed video of officers finding Jones unresponsive in a loft area. Banks’ police powers were suspended before Jones’ death, and Baltimore Police said he was suspended without pay after he was charged. Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.

