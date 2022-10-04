HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Suspended Baltimore officer enters Alford plea in stepson’s death

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 6:03 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A suspended Baltimore police officer has entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the death of his teenage stepson.

News outlets report that Eric Banks Jr. entered the plea in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Dasan Jones. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

Initially Eric Banks told officers that Jones had left the house, but Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma showed video of officers finding Jones unresponsive in a loft area. Banks’ police powers were suspended before Jones’ death, and Baltimore Police said he was suspended without pay after he was charged. Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.

