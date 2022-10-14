RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Maryland News » Md. tax deadlines extended…

Md. tax deadlines extended for Fiona, Ian victims until 2023

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 12:58 PM

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday that he’ll extend tax deadlines for non-resident individual and business taxpayers who were affected by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

The extension, which lasts until until Feb. 15, 2023, is for residential and commercial victims of either hurricane based in the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared emergency zones in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

“These violent storms shattered entire communities, cut power, destroyed homes and businesses and sadly, took the lives of more than 100 people,” Franchot said in a statement. “If providing this relief helps even one person, it’s a small burden we can lift from their shoulders in trying times.”

Taxpayers who want relief from interest or penalties for non-resident late filing can email the Comptroller’s Office at taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

