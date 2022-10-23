Md. State Police investigate death in Salisbury as ‘suspicious’

Maryland State Police said David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving a call from his neighbor in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A man found unresponsive in his home in his home on the Eastern Shore in Maryland is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Maryland State Police said David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving a call from his neighbor in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The call was for a cardiac arrest, police said. When deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Pfeffer lying on the ground outside of his home.

The sheriff’s office requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to lead in the investigation.

The Maryland State Police said nivestigators found signs of “obvious trauma” on Pfeffer’s body. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

See a location of the incident below: