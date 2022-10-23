RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Home » Maryland News » Md. State Police investigate…

Md. State Police investigate death in Salisbury as ‘suspicious’

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man found unresponsive in his home in his home on the Eastern Shore in Maryland is being investigated as a “suspicious death.”

Maryland State Police said David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead on the scene after receiving a call from his neighbor in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The call was for a cardiac arrest, police said. When deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Pfeffer lying on the ground outside of his home.

The sheriff’s office requested the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to lead in the investigation.

The Maryland State Police said nivestigators found signs of “obvious trauma” on Pfeffer’s body. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

See a location of the incident below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up