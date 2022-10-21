Maryland resident dies of monkeypox

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the death of a resident with human monkeypox.

The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the death of a resident with human monkeypox.

There have been 700 confirmed cases of the disease in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case.

“Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH deputy secretary for Public Health Services. “If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated.”

Monkeypox is a rare but serious illness caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which can infect humans and other animals. Most people who get MPX recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment.

The first death due to the disease was reported in Texas in August.

People living with a condition that weakens their immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV/AIDS or another immune deficiency disorder, may be more likely to have serious complications if they get the virus. Getting vaccinated can protect against getting MPX or can reduce the severity of illness.

If you or someone you know is showing symptoms of the virus — fever, headache, rash or swollen lymph nodes — MDH is encouraging all Maryland residents to follow the recommended prevention steps and get vaccinated if exposed to MPX.

The vaccine is free and available throughout the state with an appointment.