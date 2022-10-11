RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Ballot drop boxes ready for Maryland voters

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 1:35 PM

All 281 ballot drop boxes have been installed across Maryland ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the state’s Board of Elections announced Tuesday.

Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots in a drop box in their county until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Night. They also have the option of casting their ballot through the Postal Service.

A complete list of drop box locations is available on the board’s website.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail is Nov. 1. Voters can also request an email containing a unique link to a mail-in ballot by Nov. 4.

The deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday, Oct. 18. Eligible Marylanders can register online or fill out an application in person at their local Board of Elections office.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 27 and runs through Nov. 3. Maryland’s early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

