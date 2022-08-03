Maryland gets $22.9 million grant for offshore wind training

Maryland is getting nearly $23 million in federal money for a new training program for the offshore wind industry.

Maryland is getting nearly $23 million in federal money for a new training program for the offshore wind industry.

The U.S. Commerce Department made the announcement on Wednesday.

The department says the program will partner leading employers and seven local unions to build a training model that meets the needs of employers and local communities.

In a news release, the department says the Maryland Works for Wind project will train thousands of people to enter the industry.

Maryland’s project is one of 32 chosen nationwide out of more than 500 applicants.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.