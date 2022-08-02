Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County. Search efforts are still underway to find them.

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point.

#CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for 2 missing swimmers, adult male & male child, south of 301 bridge near Swan Point. USCG helicopter and boat crew on scene. — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) August 1, 2022

The two swimmers were among five members of a family who tried to swim from the shore to a boat that was anchored off shore when they began struggling, NBC Washington reported.

Someone on a nearby boat pulled three of the family members to safety, but the father and son were not able to make it out and they disappeared in the water.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew have been helping with the search, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

See a map of where the swimmers went missing below: