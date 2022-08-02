WAR IN UKRAINE: Brittney Griner’s trial resumes | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port | Pope may meet Russia patriarch
Home » Maryland News » Father, son missing in…

Father, son missing in Potomac River

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point.

The two swimmers were among five members of a family who tried to swim from the shore to a boat that was anchored off shore when they began struggling, NBC Washington reported.

Someone on a nearby boat pulled three of the family members to safety, but the father and son were not able to make it out and they disappeared in the water.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boat crew have been helping with the search, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

See a map of where the swimmers went missing below:

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

father | missing | potomac | son

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up