Primary day is here: Voters head to polls in Maryland

After months of campaigning, a three-week delay due to a court fight over redistricting and hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots sent to voters’ mailboxes, primary day in Maryland is finally here.

If you want to vote in-person, you can look up your polling place online. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Some first-time voters in Maryland will be asked to show ID before voting, which can include a driver’s license, student ID card, passport, a utility bill, bank statement or government document that shows your name and address.

If you still have a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked by July 19. You can also drop it in a ballot drop box in your county by 8 p.m. Tuesday. There are a total of 288 ballot drop boxes throughout Maryland.

You can see a complete list of ballot drop boxes across Maryland on the State Board of Elections website.

Voters are weighing in on a number of key races, including nominees for three statewide races in Maryland, including governor.

A crowded field of candidates on the Democratic side features nine candidates. Polling leading up to primary day indicated the race had tightened to a three-man race among bestselling author Wes Moore; Tom Perez, the former head of the Democratic Party; and the longtime Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot.

Other Democratic candidates include former U.S. Education Secretary John King; former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler; former Obama White House staffer Ashwani Jain; former Clinton administration official Jon Baron; retired teacher Ralph Jaffe and philosopher and perennial candidate Jerome Segal.

On the Republican side, the race has pitted former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who is backed by popular outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, against challenger Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Former Del. Robin Ficker, an anti-tax advocate, is also seeking the Republican nomination, as is attorney Joe Werner

Voters are also picking nominees for Maryland attorney general and comptroller, which acts as the state’s tax collector.

There are several other primary races on the ballot. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is running for a second term, is facing a primary challenge. All eight of Maryland’s U.S. House seats are on the ballot. There is one open House seat — in the 4th District, which includes Prince George’s County — as incumbent officeholder Rep. Anthony Brown is making a bid for Maryland Attorney General.

In addition, there are a slew of local races on the ballot, including closely watched county executive and council races in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

When can you expect results?

Expect the vote-counting to take much longer than a typical primary.

Maryland election officials cannot start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday at 10 a.m. That means only in-person voting tallies will be reported Tuesday evening — and it’s possible, given the large number of mail-in ballots, that the outcome of several races won’t be known for several days or even weeks.

The Maryland General Assembly approved legislation this spring, which would have allowed local boards of elections to count mail-in ballots early, but Hogan vetoed the measure, saying it lacked election security measures, such as signature verification for mail-in ballots.

How many mail-in ballots are there?

As of Monday, state election officials had sent out nearly 500,000 mail-in ballots to voters and had received back more than 190,000. The number of mail-in ballots received is expected to climb since voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop their ballots in a drop box, and ballots that are mailed could take even longer to arrive at the board of elections.

That compares to only about 30,000 mail-in ballots in the 2018 primary.

How voting compares to 2018

The number of voters casting ballots in person during early voting this year was a bit lower than four years ago. Overall, about 172,000 Marylanders voted during the week of in-person early voting compared to about 220,000 who voted early in the 2018 primary.

Still, the large number of mail-in ballots has pushed the total number of ballots cast ahead of primary day above the early totals in 2018. If you combine early voting with mail-in ballots received, a total of more than 363,000 ballots have been cast this year. That compares to about 252,000 total early votes and mail-in ballots cast in 2018.

Overall, a total of 872,207 Marylanders cast ballots in the 2018 primary, which was the largest raw vote count in a primary in the state’s history.

Maryland’s primary was pushed back from its original date in late June as the result of a court decision amid legal challenges to a contentious redistricting fight. A redrawn map of House districts approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly was thrown out after a gerrymandering lawsuit.

The general election is Nov. 8.