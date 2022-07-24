WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets | Russia FM visits Egypt | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 1:50 PM

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway.

Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.

The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the highway’s left lane and demanded the group get out.

A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, exited on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver, who left after the crash.

