Maryland to invest $127 million to expand broadband access

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

July 8, 2022, 4:56 PM

With Zoom meetings and teleworking continuing to be part of daily life, access to high-speed internet is more important than ever. But not everyone has that access, especially people living in rural areas.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state will award $127.6 million to expand high-speed internet access and affordability to 15,000 underserved households in the state.

“Our goal is to ensure universal broadband to every single person and every single corner of the state of Maryland,” Hogan said at a news conference in Harford County.

The grants will help local jurisdictions, or their internet service providers, to construct new broadband networks and extend existing service to underserved areas. It will also go toward helping local schools close the gap for students who don’t have the necessary devices to connect to the classroom.

Schools and nonprofits in Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties are among the grant awardees. Montgomery County’s government will also be part of the Connect Maryland grant program.

Hogan said his administration has already invested millions in expanding access to high-speed internet, and that broadband is now available to 95% of the state.

A recent survey by BroadbandNow ranked Maryland among the top states for internet coverage, speed and price access.

broadband

