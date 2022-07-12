RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship to Ukrainians | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory
Maryland sees spike in requests for concealed carry permits

July 12, 2022, 7:59 AM

Maryland State Police said they’re seeing a surge in applications for concealed carry permits, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York state’s law restricting concealed carry.

Concealed carry data from Maryland State Police 6/123/21 to 7/11/21 6/23/22 to 7/11/2022
Application type: Modification 11 1,177
Application type: Renewal 372 622
Application type: Replacement 10 24
Application type: Original 609 5,314
Application type: Subsequent 12 28
Total concealed carry applications 1014 7,165

 

WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington, takes a closer look at the numbers.

