Maryland sees spike in requests for concealed carry permits

Applications for concealed carry permits are up in Maryland following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Maryland State Police said they’re seeing a surge in applications for concealed carry permits, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York state’s law restricting concealed carry. Concealed carry data from Maryland State Police 6/123/21 to 7/11/21 6/23/22 to 7/11/2022 Application type: Modification 11 1,177 Application type: Renewal 372 622 Application type: Replacement 10 24 Application type: Original 609 5,314 Application type: Subsequent 12 28 Total concealed carry applications 1014 7,165 WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington, takes a closer look at the numbers. More Maryland News

