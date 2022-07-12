Maryland sees spike in requests for concealed carry permits

Maryland State Police said they’re seeing a surge in applications for concealed carry permits, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York state’s law restricting concealed carry.
|Concealed carry data from Maryland State Police
|6/123/21 to 7/11/21
|6/23/22 to 7/11/2022
|Application type: Modification
|11
|1,177
|Application type: Renewal
|372
|622
|Application type: Replacement
|10
|24
|Application type: Original
|609
|5,314
|Application type: Subsequent
|12
|28
|Total concealed carry applications
|1014
|7,165
