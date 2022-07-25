Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19. The Maryland Democrat's office announced that Ruppersberger tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maryland Democrat’s office announced that Ruppersberger tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening.

The congressman’s office says his symptoms are mild and he is working from home while isolating. He is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

The 76 year old is serving his 10th term in Congress. Ruppersberger also tested positive for the coronavirus in January and reported mild symptoms at the time.

