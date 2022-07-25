WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 8:01 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maryland Democrat’s office announced that Ruppersberger tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening.

The congressman’s office says his symptoms are mild and he is working from home while isolating. He is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

The 76 year old is serving his 10th term in Congress. Ruppersberger also tested positive for the coronavirus in January and reported mild symptoms at the time.

